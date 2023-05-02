2 . Lochend Chalets

Set on a 38 acre estate on the banks of the Lake of Menteith, the Lochend Chalets are in the heart of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. Each property has a seating area with television, a private bathroom, a kitchen with an oven and a fridge, along with a dining table, kitchenware and a welcome pack containing fresh milk and tea, coffee and biscuits. There's even an on-site cooking school if you need inspiration to cook up a storm. Photo: www.booking.com