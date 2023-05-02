These holiday rental properties all offer unique travel experiences in some of the country’s most beautiful spots.
If you fancy spending your holidays in Scotland this year then it’s worth checking out something a little different than the usual hotel or bed and breakfast.
There are plenty of more quirky places to stay to suit all budgets – from chalets overlooking lochs, to treehouses on the edge of a national park.
1. Iona Pods
With mountain views and sandy beaches a short walk away, the Iona Pods offer a great chance to get away from it all. Each of the pods come with either a double or two single beds, power sockets, a microwave, fridge, electric hob, kettle, kitchenware and cutlery. Outside there's a picnic bench and a fire pit for alfresco snacks. All this is just 12-minute walk from Iona Abbey on a working croft on the tiny Scottish island. Photo: www.booking.com
2. Lochend Chalets
Set on a 38 acre estate on the banks of the Lake of Menteith, the Lochend Chalets are in the heart of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. Each property has a seating area with television, a private bathroom, a kitchen with an oven and a fridge, along with a dining table, kitchenware and a welcome pack containing fresh milk and tea, coffee and biscuits. There's even an on-site cooking school if you need inspiration to cook up a storm. Photo: www.booking.com
3. Drumshademuir Camping Park
Located two miles away from historic Glamis Castle and the town of KIrriemuir, the glamping pods at Drumshademuir Caravan & Camping Park are pet-friendly and feature a fridge, kettle, microwave, TV and a heater. Guest have access to a children's playground and an on-site bar and restaurant. Photo: www.booking.com
4. Loch Monzievaird Chalets
Loch Monzievaird Chalets are located a mile outside the town of Crieff and have loch views. There are a number of different chalets, but all come with a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, a TV and a private bathroom with a bath. All also have a dining area and/or a balcony. Guest can enjoy flying over the loch on a zipline. Photo: www.booking.com