All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
4 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
Some of the quirky glamping accomodation available in Scotland.Some of the quirky glamping accomodation available in Scotland.
Some of the quirky glamping accomodation available in Scotland.

Best Scottish Holiday Cabins: Here are 10 of the best quirky cabins, pods, wigwams and lodges to stay in Scotland - according to online reviewers

These holiday rental properties all offer unique travel experiences in some of the country’s most beautiful spots.

By David Hepburn
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:56 BST

If you fancy spending your holidays in Scotland this year then it’s worth checking out something a little different than the usual hotel or bed and breakfast.

There are plenty of more quirky places to stay to suit all budgets – from chalets overlooking lochs, to treehouses on the edge of a national park.

Here are 10 of the best according to reviewers on www.booking.com and Tripadvisor.

With mountain views and sandy beaches a short walk away, the Iona Pods offer a great chance to get away from it all. Each of the pods come with either a double or two single beds, power sockets, a microwave, fridge, electric hob, kettle, kitchenware and cutlery. Outside there's a picnic bench and a fire pit for alfresco snacks. All this is just 12-minute walk from Iona Abbey on a working croft on the tiny Scottish island.

1. Iona Pods

With mountain views and sandy beaches a short walk away, the Iona Pods offer a great chance to get away from it all. Each of the pods come with either a double or two single beds, power sockets, a microwave, fridge, electric hob, kettle, kitchenware and cutlery. Outside there's a picnic bench and a fire pit for alfresco snacks. All this is just 12-minute walk from Iona Abbey on a working croft on the tiny Scottish island. Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales
Set on a 38 acre estate on the banks of the Lake of Menteith, the Lochend Chalets are in the heart of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. Each property has a seating area with television, a private bathroom, a kitchen with an oven and a fridge, along with a dining table, kitchenware and a welcome pack containing fresh milk and tea, coffee and biscuits. There's even an on-site cooking school if you need inspiration to cook up a storm.

2. Lochend Chalets

Set on a 38 acre estate on the banks of the Lake of Menteith, the Lochend Chalets are in the heart of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. Each property has a seating area with television, a private bathroom, a kitchen with an oven and a fridge, along with a dining table, kitchenware and a welcome pack containing fresh milk and tea, coffee and biscuits. There's even an on-site cooking school if you need inspiration to cook up a storm. Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales
Located two miles away from historic Glamis Castle and the town of KIrriemuir, the glamping pods at Drumshademuir Caravan & Camping Park are pet-friendly and feature a fridge, kettle, microwave, TV and a heater. Guest have access to a children's playground and an on-site bar and restaurant.

3. Drumshademuir Camping Park

Located two miles away from historic Glamis Castle and the town of KIrriemuir, the glamping pods at Drumshademuir Caravan & Camping Park are pet-friendly and feature a fridge, kettle, microwave, TV and a heater. Guest have access to a children's playground and an on-site bar and restaurant. Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales
Loch Monzievaird Chalets are located a mile outside the town of Crieff and have loch views. There are a number of different chalets, but all come with a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, a TV and a private bathroom with a bath. All also have a dining area and/or a balcony. Guest can enjoy flying over the loch on a zipline.

4. Loch Monzievaird Chalets

Loch Monzievaird Chalets are located a mile outside the town of Crieff and have loch views. There are a number of different chalets, but all come with a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, a TV and a private bathroom with a bath. All also have a dining area and/or a balcony. Guest can enjoy flying over the loch on a zipline. Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:TripAdvisor