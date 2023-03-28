Best Places To Visit Scotland 2023: 13 of the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland in 2023 - as picked by our readers
We asked our readers for their suggestions for the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland – and these are the 13 towns they chose!
Blessed with over 11,000 miles of coastline, from dramatic cliffs to white sandy beaches, Scotland is one of the most stunning countries to visit on the planet – but how much of it have you seen?
Best Restaurant in Scotland: These 16 Scottish restaurants are the most highly rated in 2023 - as per TripAdvisor reviews
Largest Lochs in Scotland: Here are the 10 biggest Scottish lochs by area - from Loch Lomond to Loch Ericht
Luckily for all of us, we’re spoilt for choice when looking for picturesque seaside getaways, so if you’re looking for a new year’s getaway, Scotland is the perfect location to let your hear down.
We asked readers on our Facebook page the best seaside resort they had been to in Scotland. Here are their top picks.