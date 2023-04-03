Stonehenge in England may be the most famous example of standing stones in the UK but many such sites and stone circles exist in Scotland.

Found scattered all over Scotland, but particularly concentrated in Orkney and Shetland, standing stones are ancient structures thought to be erected by the land’s first settlers thousands of years ago. To this day their purpose sees ongoing debate by historians and archaeologists who suspect they were religious sites, but to the average Outlander fan their purpose is clear as day; time travel.

Like many aspects of ancient civilisations such as the Picts or Nordic settlers we cannot know everything about them and so are left to speculate, but what’s for sure is these standing stones serve as majestic monuments worthy of a visit.

So, let your mind wander thousands of years back with these 9 standing stones and stone circles in Scotland.

1 . Calanais Standing Stones Scotland's most famous stone circle, the standing stones at Calanais are thought to have been erected during the late Neolithic era, some 4,500 years ago. The circle consists of thirteen stones with a monolith close to the centre. Photo: cosmicherb70 on Flickr

2 . Balfarg Henge Excavated in the late 1970s during the development of a new housing estate, Balfarg consists of two standing stones that were part of an inner circle inside the henge. Archaeologists discovered pottery fragments around the site going back nearly 5000 years. Although others estimate parts of the structure to be closer to 6000 years in age. Photo: via Wikipedia

3 . Ring of Brodgar Designated UNESCO World Heritage Status in 1999, Brodgar is among the best examples of a stone circle to be found in the UK. Its age remains the subject of debate, but it is thought to be at least 4000 years old. Photo: Dave Thompson on Geograph

4 . Machrie Moor Standing Stones Machrie Moor is a collection of six concentric stone circles that adorn a moor near the west coast of Arran. Carbon dating on surviving timber found at the site dates Machrie Moor to around 2030 BC. Photo: gails_pictures on Flickr