13 unusual places in Scotland you can hire for a staycation

From glamping pods to a boat house and entire island, here are a range of unique holiday spots available to book now through Host Unusual.
1. The Keep
This architect-designed ‘castle'-inspired house is located close to Loch Awe, and boasts lovely views.
Photo: Host Unusual
2. Torsa house and island
Enjoy total peace and quiet with a holiday on your own island. This three bedroom house is available to rent, and includes a motorboat for exploring the neighbouring bays and islands.
Photo: Host Unusual
3. Knock Old Castle
Live like a royal on your next staycation at this 14th-century castle, located in Largs on the Ayrshire coast. Sleeping 8, it's an ideal property for a family holiday.
Photo: Host Unusual
4. St Hilda Sea Adventures
Located at Dunstaffnage Marina on the west coast, St Hilda offers holiday-makers the chance to relax on board one of three charming, self catering ships.
Photo: Host Unusual