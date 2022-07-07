Picture: Host Unusual

13 unusual places in Scotland you can hire for a staycation

With foreign holidays looking doubtful this year, here are unusual places you can for a holiday at home in Scotland.

By Rosalind Erskine
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 10:15 am

From glamping pods to a boat house and entire island, here are a range of unique holiday spots available to book now through Host Unusual.

1. The Keep

This architect-designed ‘castle'-inspired house is located close to Loch Awe, and boasts lovely views.

2. Torsa house and island

Enjoy total peace and quiet with a holiday on your own island. This three bedroom house is available to rent, and includes a motorboat for exploring the neighbouring bays and islands.

3. Knock Old Castle

Live like a royal on your next staycation at this 14th-century castle, located in Largs on the Ayrshire coast. Sleeping 8, it's an ideal property for a family holiday.

4. St Hilda Sea Adventures

Located at Dunstaffnage Marina on the west coast, St Hilda offers holiday-makers the chance to relax on board one of three charming, self catering ships.

