11 quirky and fun Scottish staycations to enjoy during Level 2 restrictions

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased further for the majority of Scotland, holiday options have increased significantly.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:08 pm

One of the big changes is that, with the exception of those living in the Glasgow or Moray council areas, you can now go on a break with six people from two households.

So, for the first time in nearly a year it’s possible to go away overnight with friends or family members who don’t normally live together.

Here are 11 great options for Scottish staycation properties you can rent that sleep up to six people so you can get away from it all...together.

All breaks can be booked at www.hostunusual.com and www.booking.com.

1. The Keep

Located in the lovely village of Cladich, right next to the stunning Loch Awe, the Keep is a unique architecturally-designed property with three bedrooms to sleep up to six people. Enjoying views all the way out to the Ben Cruachan mountain, there's a wood burner to keep you cozy, and a balcony for alfresco drinks. Book at www.hostunusual.com.

2. Wester Blackpark Farm

With great sea views and just three miles from Inverness, Wester Blackpark Farm is perfect for exploring the Highland capital and the surrounding countryside. There are three double bedrooms (all en-suite) and a sofa bed in the living room, meaning hugely flexible sleeping arrangements for six guests. There's also a terrace and a patio for sunny evenings. Book at www.booking.com.

3. Eshaness Lighthouse

If six of you (from three households) really want to escape the rat race then the perfectly remote Lighthouse Keeper's cottage at Eshaness Lighthouse, perched on the northwest coast of mainland Shetland an hour from the capital of Lerwick, could be just what you are looking for. Your nearest neighbours will be miles away as you enjoy the views over the sea from this cozy sanctuary with three bedrooms, lounge/diner, kitchen and family bathroom. Book at www.hostunusual.com.

4. Linkfield

The perfect island retreat, Linkfield is situated in the coastal village of Lamlash on the beautiful Isle of Arran. The holiday home has three double bedrooms and one single bedroom meaning that it's perfect for a group of six not entirely made up of couples. Guests can enjoy the patio, garden and terrace with sea views.

