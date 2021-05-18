3. Eshaness Lighthouse

If six of you (from three households) really want to escape the rat race then the perfectly remote Lighthouse Keeper's cottage at Eshaness Lighthouse, perched on the northwest coast of mainland Shetland an hour from the capital of Lerwick, could be just what you are looking for. Your nearest neighbours will be miles away as you enjoy the views over the sea from this cozy sanctuary with three bedrooms, lounge/diner, kitchen and family bathroom. Book at www.hostunusual.com.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com