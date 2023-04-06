3 . Mealt Falls, Skye

This magical waterfall tips itself over the cliffs of Kilt Rock on the Isle of Skye. It falls from the Mealt Loch to the Sound of Raasay below. Local legend has it that mermaids wait at the bottom of the falls to either greet you or eat you. This is a windy spot in winter so be careful. Photo: thierry64 via Canva Pro