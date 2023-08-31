Planning the perfect weekend break can be difficult at the best of times, but at this time of year it’s pretty much impossible to predict whether you’ll get rain, snow, wind, sunshine – or all four in the same day.
Lucky in Scotland there are plenty of destinations that provide plenty to do, no matter what our notoriously fickle weather throws at you.
The key is to make sure there are a selection of fun indoor activities to do, while also being close to attractions and walks you can enjoy if there are welcome blue skies.
Throw in a few places to enjoy some great food and drink and you have the perfect recipe for an enjoyable short break.
Here are 10 ideas for weather-proof long weekend staycations to enjoy before spring arrives.
1. Enjoy a dram on an island adventure
The Isle of Islay offers miles of unspoilt coastline and sandy beaches to explore, but arguably its main attraction doesn't need good weather to enjoy. The island is home to nine distilleries, making it a whisky-lover's heaven. Hop over on the ferry and enjoy touring the homes of some of Scotland's finest whisky producers - including legendary names like Bowmore, Lagavulin, Ardbeg and Bunnahabhain. Cozy bars and restaurants serving the freshest Scottish seafood will keep you occupied in the evening. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Enjoy a theatre weekend in Perthshire
Pitlochry is one of Scotland's most popular tourist towns and it's easy to see why. If the weather is kind enjoy some of Scotland's best walking in the surrounding countryside. If not, there are plenty of great bars, restaurants and shops - while the Pitlochry Festival Theatre has several shows over the winter, including festive treat 'The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus'. Stay at the luxurious Atholl Palace Hotel (pictured) and you'll also have a swimming pool to enjoy if it rains. Other hotels in the town with pools include the Pitlochry Hydro and Scotlands Spa Hotel. Photo: www.booking.com
3. A weekend of art and discovery in Dundee
Dundee has been transformed by a new waterfront development in recent years and has now firmly established itself on the tourist map of Scotland. Opt for the Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa for a luxurious stay a stone's throw from the V&A Design Museum (pictured) and the RRS Discovery - the ship that took Scott and Shackleton to Antartica in 1901. If the sun shines climb the Law hill for views of the city or head over the Tay to Tentsmuir Forest, with its woodland walks and endless pretty sand dunes. Photo: JPI Media
4. Explore the history of golf and meet some cute critters in St Andrews
Even if the weather is too cold to play a round, the recently-reopened R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews offers a fascinating look at how the game was developed in Scotland. There's also the St Andrews Aquarium, with its star attraction - a mob of adorable meerkats. If the weather is kind enjoy a walk along West Sands and the ruins of the town's castle and cathedral. If you are willing to splash out, a stay in the famous Old Course Hotel is sure to be unforgettable. Photo: Canva/Getty Images