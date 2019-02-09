Spice Girls ticket resellers defy law for Scottish gig

Tickets for the Spice Girls concert at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium are up for sale on e-commerce sites for hundreds of pounds more than the amount for which they were originally sold.

One listing on eBay offers two tickets to the near-sell out gig, on 8 June, for £800. The listing, for two seated tickets in the west block of the stadium, charges £500 more than the highest-priced standard tickets still available through official selling agents.

Adam Webb, campaign manager for anti-touting pressure group, FanFair Alliance

Even VIP tickets, which include a space at the front of the stage as well as a gift pack, are being sold through official sites for just £291 a head – more than £100 cheaper than the £400 resale tickets.

Another advert for a set of four tickets, for sale on Gumtree for £550, asks buyers to pay a £50 deposit before they receive the tickets.

Consumer groups and politicians have recently spoken out about events tickets being sold at inflated prices.

Adam Webb, campaign manager for FanFair Alliance, said: “We would advise fans not to buy tickets on eBay or Gumtree. Tickets for this event look like they’re still available through official agents, additional tickets might become available closer to show time, and the artist has also appointed their own official resale partner: Twickets.

“But what’s particularly questionable about these listings is that the majority appear to break consumer protection law – by not providing the original face value, or seat numbers or details about restrictions.

“Both eBay and Gumtree have a mandatory obligation to ensure sellers provide this kind of information.

“It also raises some further issues. Following a long-running Competition and Markets Authority investigation into secondary ticketing, StubHub, which like Gumtree, is owned by eBay, has agreed undertakings to ensure it complies with this kind of legislation.”

He said that under the Consumer Rights Act, selling sites have a joint responsibility with the seller to ensure the buyer is provided with key information such as seat number, face value and details of any restrictions on the use of the ticket.

He added: “But if StubHub is being pushed to do this, then why aren’t other parts of the eBay empire? Not to mention eBay itself? There needs to be consistency.”

Eleanor Snow, Which? consumer rights editor said: “There has been a clampdown on secondary ticketing sites recently, but buying tickets from an unofficial source remains a risk as you may have fewer rights because the seller is harder to trace.

“Before parting with your cash do your homework – check the event accepts resold tickets, check the reviews of the seller and never use a bank or wire transfer service to pay for tickets online.”

A spokeswoman for eBay said the ticket listings would be removed from the site immediately.

She said: “This type of item is banned from eBay’s UK platform and any listings will be removed as per our Event Ticket Resale policy.”

Last year Ticketmaster closed down its resale websites Get Me In and Seatwave

Both sites were embroiled in controversy due to secondary sellers ramping up prices to make huge profits on tickets.

Last month the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) cited “serious concerns” over resale site Viagogo’s compliance with a court order designed to protect consumers.

The CMA had given Viagogo until mid-January to overhaul the website’s much-criticised business practices.