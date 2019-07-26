Slice or Square? 17 food questions guaranteed to cause an argument in Scotland
As a nation we love our food and though we might not have the flair of the French or the panache of the Italians, we are hugely passionate about our culinary pursuits.
So much so that we'll often happily argue for hours over the names of things or what ingredients go where; usually before deciding that what's important is that we all miss original recipe Irn-Bru. Here are some of the best questions about food and drink that are guaranteed to cause an argument in Scotland. (Main picture: Naomi Vance)
1. What do you call Scotland's most popular breakfast item?
Is it Square or is it slice? Or are you a traditionalist and Lorne is your answer?