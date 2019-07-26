What do you put on your roll and sausage?

Slice or Square? 17 food questions guaranteed to cause an argument in Scotland

As a nation we love our food and though we might not have the flair of the French or the panache of the Italians, we are hugely passionate about our culinary pursuits.

So much so that we'll often happily argue for hours over the names of things or what ingredients go where; usually before deciding that what's important is that we all miss original recipe Irn-Bru. Here are some of the best questions about food and drink that are guaranteed to cause an argument in Scotland. (Main picture: Naomi Vance)

Is it Square or is it slice? Or are you a traditionalist and Lorne is your answer?

1. What do you call Scotland's most popular breakfast item?

More importantly, what do you put on your breakfast roll? Ketchup or brown sauce?

2. Brown or Red?

What do you put in your stovies? Other than potato and onions of course at least we can all agree on that.

3. What goes in Stovies?

It's pretty much a consensus that Scots want the old recipe back but do you actually like the newer stuff?

4. Do you like the new Irn-Bru?

