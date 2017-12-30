Skye alongside Barcelona and Prague as victim of ‘mass tourism’

Skye has been named one of the world’s destinations most affected by “mass tourism” - due to thousands of extra visitors heading to locations like the Old Man of Storr, the Fairy Pools, the Quiraing mountain range and Neist Point.

The Hebridean island has been cited alongside Barcelona, Amsterdam, Prague, Venice and Dubrovnik as an example of a much-loved destination being “destroyed” by vast volumes of visitors flooding in.

Skye has been highlighted in the wake of its busiest ever summer, which has seen growing demands for improved infrastructure on Skye to cope with a recent surge in its popularity.

A study of more than 30 different destinations for eco-tourism guide Green Global Travel, which describes how mass tourism is “destroying the destinations travellers love”, highlights Skye as “one Scotland’s most over-popular destinations”.

The website says it has run into “trouble” in recent years as word has spread about its “numerous natural landmarks”.

It has highlighted problems caused by motorists “spilling out” of car parks, locals finding their normal routes to work blocked, a drastic shortage of toilet facilities, and warnings from the police about turning up without booking accommodation.

The website has blamed hit TV show Outlander, whose fans have been encouraged to visit Skye due to its links to Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites, and pop star Harry Styles, who recently shot a video on Skye, for the boom.

Its analysis states: “Spanning some 640 square miles, Skye is second only to Lewis and Harris among the largest islands in Scotland.

“So perhaps it’s no surprise that there’s a diverse array of things to do, with activities geared towards nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, foodies and families.

“The problem is that, during the peak summer months (June to September), there are too many tourists looking to explore the ‘Misty Isle.’

“Word on Skye’s stellar beauty has spread, making it one of Scotland’s most over-popular holiday destinations.

“While this brings invaluable income to local businesses, it’s proven problematic in terms of infrastructure and environmental impact.

“Responsible tourism to Skye is still possible. Allow yourself to go off the beaten path and support local businesses who give back to the community and act for the environment. Treat the island as if it was your home.”