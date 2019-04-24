Sir Sean Connery honoured with nude image in new arts centre opposite Edinburgh birthplace

A German artist commissioned to help mark the rebirth of the 19th century canalside plant by carving images of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage with rats on their shoulders, alongside cultural icons like Johnny Rotten and Andy Warhol, out of rubber.

Singer Annie Lennox, artist Alasdair Gray, broadcaster Muriel Gray, the current chair of Glasgow School of Art, and arts impresario Richard Demarco are among the other cultural figures depicted in the work by installation artist Thomas Klipper for the new Fountainbridge home of Edinburgh Printmakers, along with dozens of workers at the former factory, the last surviving industrial building in the area.

Artist Thomas Klipper with his artwork, which includes a depiction of Theresa May dancing.

It has spent nearly two years transforming the last remnants of the North British Rubber Company’s historic Castle Mills home - which is yards away from the birthplace of Sir Sean.

The old factory building, which is surrounded by gap sites earmarked for new housing and a hotel, has been transformed into a complex flooded with natural daylight boasting a print studio, archive, studios, art galleries, shop and cafe.

The Berlin-based artist was commissioned by Edinburgh Printmakers thanks to produce an exhibition reflect both the history of the building and “portraying a view of politics relevant today to mark this moment in history.”

Kilpper, who is well known for addressing history and politics in his work, said the installation for Edinburgh Printmakers reflected the rise of right-wing parties “sowing prejudices and hatred against minorities” and the re-emergence of “the dark side of nationalism” around the world. It was created in the space of a month on site against the backdrop of Prime Minister Theresa May’s prolonged efforts to get her Brexit deal approved by House of Commons.

Depictions of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage.

Kilpper said: “Right now across the world decisions are being made by politicians that I think need to be challenged - decisions on the environment, on coexistence and our way of living together.

“Societies are getting more polarised, right-wing parties are reappearing and sowing prejudices and hatred against minorities, and politicians are unwilling to protect the powerless in our society and are instead promoting the interests of the banks and giant corporations.

“It was great working in Edinburgh for four weeks. I knew it would be extremely hard work again and that in a relatively short time I would have a lot of decisions to make.

“I wanted to depict and reflect the current situation with a concert of Scottish music, with different players and numerous listeners, shrill tones, serious tones and above all dissonant, absurd and contradictory tones.

“As if by a miracle they were all looped into and out of the printing machines and the artistic workshops of Edinburgh Printmakers. They became a meaningful melting pot.”