Silversmiths on point with Thistle Collection

Lothian silversmiths Hayward & Stott celebrate their 20th anniversary this month with the launch of a new collection and their first retail collaboration.

Over the past 15 years, the family-run business, based in Penicuik, has established itself as a specialist in the design and manufacture of premium branded silver and metalware embellishments for the drinks industry.

The launch of the Thistle Collection signals the expansion into bespoke contemporary silverware and the start of a partnership with specialist City tailors Stewart Christie & Co.

Reflecting a passion for bespoke pieces that bring together traditional Scottish elements with stylish modern design, the collection features around 15 sterling silver pieces, ranging from whisky and drinks accessories to small, crafted items like cufflinks, brooches and belt buckles.

The jewel in the crown, for £2390, is a set of Thistle Glasses, which includes goblets for red and white wine, a water tumbler and a stem tot for whisky or liqueurs – all made from hand-chased sterling silver with 24ct gold-plated interiors.

The collection also offers modern interpretations of Highland dress accessories, now being sold at Stewart Christie & Co in Queen Street.

Charlie Stott, who welcomed his son Edwin to the business two years ago, said: “With 20 years under our belt, Edwin is taking Hayward & Stott forward with his creative vision. This new Thistle Collection captures everything we are about today by combining our heritage and Scottish roots with elegant modern design.

“Like all our silverware, this is a collection for adding something special to daily life, and definitely not for sitting on a dusty sideboard. We’ve always believed that while silver is a precious metal, there’s no reason to be precious about it.”

The full Thistle Collection is available through Hayward & Stott’s online shop. www.haywardandstott.com