The store opening times will be between 8am - 10pm Monday to Sunday, delivering Lidl’s offering of fresh, quality and great value produce.

During the first week of opening, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers including a Crock-Pot Slow Cooker for £9.99 (available on Thursday 2nd September), a Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for £19.99 (available on Friday 3rd September) and a Mini Oven for just £14.99 (available on Saturday 4th September).

Part of the company’s ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022, the store will create up to 40 new jobs for the local community. It will have an 855m² sales area and will feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets and ample car parking.

As part of Lidl’s Feed It Back initiative, in partnership with Neighbourly, the new store will redistribute surplus food and customer donations to local charities including Pilton Equalities Project, a grassroots organisation that supports elderly and vulnerable adults in North Edinburgh

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl to Craigleith. It’s fantastic that we’re opening our first store in this popular Edinburgh area and creating more jobs. We look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

From Kirkwall in the north, to Stranraer in the south, the retailer's ever-growing estate of over 100 stores spans Scotland - offering great value products from over 60 Scottish suppliers

As per government guidance, the wearing of face coverings in supermarkets remains mandatory across our Scottish stores. Lidl is operating a range of social distancing measures to help maintain a safe environment for both colleagues and customers.

Other measures that continue to be in place include dedicated cleaning stations at entrances, hand sanitiser, disinfectant spray and wipes for customers to use on their trolleys and baskets, protective screens at checkouts, as well as visors and face coverings are available for colleagues to wear.

