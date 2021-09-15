Here's how to give your pre-loved clothes a new lease of life at Edinburgh's St James Quarter Superdry

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

‘Give Back’ boxes have been installed in 22 UK stores for shoppers to donate unwanted items of clothing.

Once the clothes have been donated, the customer can scan the QR code available on the box, where they will be given the chance to enter a prize draw to win a £100 Superdry voucher. In addition to this, for every donation received, Superdry will top up by giving £1 to Oxfam.

Oxfam scheme: Superdry in the St James Quarter

#SecondHandSeptember is Oxfam’s campaign to raise awareness about the harmful effects that the overconsumption of fashion has on the planet. Oxfam is asking consumers to support this by donating their pre-loved items and buying second-hand clothes. Shoppers can raise awareness by sharing their one-of-a-kind finds using #SecondHandSeptember and tagging @OxfamGB.

Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive of Oxfam GB, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Superdry to help people donate clothes to Oxfam, which will raise vital funds to fight poverty around the world. Donating to Oxfam also helps to reduce the impact of clothing on the environment by giving garments a new lease of life.”

Superdry stores will be twinned with their local Oxfam shop, which will collect all clothes donated to be resold, reused, or recycled, in order to support the complete life-cycle of the item and its revival for resale.

For more information visit: www.superdry.com/concepts/gft

