Black Friday Edinburgh 2021: St James Quarter shops’ Black Friday deals on clothing, tech, beauty and more (Image credit: Ian Georgeson Photography)

As Edinburgh shoppers prepare for the Black Friday 2021 deals up for grabs this weekend, the St James Quarter has revealed the discounts on offer at its new shops and retail destinations.

Among the retailers cutting prices on beauty products, clothing and tech at the St James Quarter in Edinburgh this weekend are & Other Stories, Boots, EE, John Lewis & Partners and Peloton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without further ado, here's what you need to know about Black Friday deals and shopping at St James Quarter this weekend – and a full list of the St James Quarter Edinburgh shops with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2021.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday, held historically the day after Thanksgiving festivities in the US, will fall on Friday 26 November this year – with plenty of bargain hunters searching online and in store for savings and deals on pricey products ahead of the Christmas rush.

In the UK, Amazon, Curry’s PC World, Very and more are widely known for offering huge discounts on Black Friday on everything from video game consoles to smart tech like Ring Doorbells, Amazon Echo Dots and, of course, TVs.

But many other retailers, particularly clothing stores and phone and broadband suppliers, have intensified their own deals on selected items in store and online.

What sort of Black Friday deals can we expect at St James Quarter shops?

While large department store John Lewis & Partners has announced a range of deals on home products, white goods and technology devices that will apply in its St James Quarter location, there are plenty of other St James Quarter shops offering discounts on the Black Friday 2021 weekend through to Cyber Monday.

Black Friday beauty deals at the St James Quarter are available at Boots, with 20% off premium beauty and fragrance running from 19 to 29 November.

The Body Shop is also offering Special Black Friday collections at 50% off until Tuesday 30 November, while Superdrug will cut gift prices by up to 66% in store from Friday to Monday.

As for Black Friday clothing deals, high street clothing brands at the St James Quarter, like Zara, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius, are cutting prices on selected items by up to 40% and 30% respectively – but only on Black Friday (26 November).

Premium clothing and accessories at Tommy Hilfiger, The Kooples and Kate Spade will also see discounts offered in store at the St James Quarter this weekend.

Tommy Hilfiger and The Kooples will be offering 20% off items through to Cyber Monday (29 November).

Meanwhile, tech and broadband Black Friday deals can be found at O2 with savings of up to £400 on new phones, at EE with offers of a free Xbox when you buy certain handsets and more in store discounts to be found at Samsung and Sky.

Scroll down to see the full list of Edinburgh’s St James Quarter Black Friday discounts and offers up for grabs this weekend.

How can I see how busy St James Quarter is this Black Friday weekend?

With the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging Scots to exercise caution and get lateral flow tests done as much as possible before going into busy, indoor social settings, coronavirus will no doubt be a concern for many hoping to shop Black Friday deals in store this weekend.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “This weekend is a big one for our retailers as many of them are gearing up for our very first Black Friday."With brands able to offer great deals for customers shows clear signs of recovery for the retail industry, particularly here in Edinburgh.

"We're looking forward to welcoming visitors for the occasion and expect this to be a successful trading event for St James Quarter."Naturally, we are sympathetic to the current Covid-19 situation and have ensured the necessary safety measures are in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone."

You can see how busy the St James Quarter is at certain hours of the day by checking crowd status on its website – where a status bar located at the top of its webpage letting you know whether the shopping centre is quiet, busy or very busy.

Retail hours for the Black Friday weekend are 9am - 9pm on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November, 10am – 6am on Sunday 28 November and 9am to 8pm from Monday 29 November to Saturday 4 December

Full list of St James Quarter shops’ Black Friday 2021 deals and discounts

& Other Stores – 20% off bath and body gift sets – Friday 26 November to Monday 29 November

Beaverbrooks – Up to 50% off – Friday 19 November to Tuesday 30 November

Bershka – 30-50% off selected items – Friday 26 November

Boots – 20% off selected premium beauty and fragrance – Friday 19 November to Monday 29 November

Calvin Klein – 20% off selected items – Monday 22 November to Monday 29 November

Carvela – 30% off selected items (50% off for NHS) – Friday 19 November to Monday 29 November

Castore – various offers available – Friday 19 November to Monday 29 November

Crew Company Clothing – 25% off – Friday 19 November to Monday 29 November

Dune London – Up to 30% off selected items – Friday 19 November to Monday 29 November

EE – Free Xbox when you purchase selected phones (T&C’s apply) – Monday 15 November to Tuesday 30 November

H&M – Member’s pre-access 20% off from Monday (22 November), 20% off store wide – Friday 26 November

Hotel Chocolat – 15% off when you spend £25 – Wednesday 24 November to Wednesday 1 December

John Lewis & Partners – Hundreds of offers across Fashion, Electricals, Home and Gifts

Kate Spade – 25% off full price items Friday to Monday, 50% off selected styles Wednesday to Monday

Kiehls – 20% off – Wednesday 24 November to Tuesday 30 November

Kurt Geiger – 30% off selected items – Friday 19 November to Monday 29 November

L’Occitane – 20% off full price items – Thursday 25 November to Monday 29 November

Mango – up to 50% off – Wednesday 24 November to Monday 29 November

Miele – 20% off selected items and up to £150 off Triflex models – Wednesday 17 November to Tuesday 30 November

O2 – save up to £400 on latest phones

Pandora – 20% off – Thursday 25 November to Monday 29 November

Peloton – £300 off Peloton bikes plus two months free app subscription and more in store – Saturday 13 November to Monday 29 November

Pull & Bear – Up to 40% off selected items – Friday 26 November

Radley – Up to 50% off – Monday 15 November to Sunday 28 November

Rituals – 20% off - Friday 26 November to Sunday 29 November

Russell & Bromley – Charitable donation with every sale/order – Monday 22 November to Monday 29 November

Samsung – many savings in store – Friday 12 November to Sunday 28 November

Sky – 50% off 60GB when you purchase a phone – Monday 15 November to Monday 29 November

Stradivarius – Up to 30% off selected items – Friday 26 November

Sunglass Hut – 20% off and 50% off second pair – Saturday 20 November to Monday 29 November

Superdrug – Up to 66% off gifts – Monday 1 November to Tuesday 30 November

Superdry – Up to 30% off selected items – Friday 26 November to Monday 29 November

The Body Shop – Special Black Friday collections reduced to 50% and 20% off all items for loyalty card holders – Wednesday 24 November to Tuesday 30 November

The Kooples – 20% off – Preview night on Thursday 25 November, Friday 26 November to Monday 29 November

The Perfume Shop – Up to 25% off selected items – Thursday 25 November to Sunday 28 November

Three – Unlimited broadband and unlimited SIM from £24/month – Monday 15 November to Monday 29 November

Tommy Hilfiger – 20% off selected items – Monday 22 November to Monday 29 November

Victoria’s Secret – 30% off everything – Thursday 25 November to Monday 29 November

Zara – 40% off selected items – Friday 26 November

St James Quarter, St James Crescent, Edinburgh, EH1 3AD

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.