Black Friday 2021: When is Black Friday? Date of next discount day, why it exists and what deals we can expect (Image credit: Canva Pro)

With Christmas fast approaching, the return of Black Friday for 2021 will be a welcome opportunity for many UK bargain hunters to get their hands on cheaper goods and everything from clothing to toys and TVs this winter.

The dawn of colder, darker days will no doubt see many of us try to get our hands on weighted blankets, SAD lamps and cosy clothing to make the winter months more bearable – with Black Monday providing a chance to buy these items at much cheaper prices.

But the discount shopping day can also be a stressful time for finding out what deals are on, and how to access them online and in-store.

So, here’s when Black Friday 2021 will be held, what the discount day actually is – and which retailers will have UK deals on for this year’s event.

What is Black Friday and why does it exist?

A event historically held and celebrated in the US, Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving Day, celebrating the country’s origins on the fourth Thursday in the month of November.

After a feast paying tribute to the rich harvest of the first pilgrims on US soil takes place on the Thursday, the following day sees many prices of products and goods slashed on the following Friday in an extension of the celebrations.

Now, the dawn of e-commerce and online retail shopping has meant that Black Friday deals have spread across the western world and over the whole November weekend, with more deals and sales held on the following Monday known as ‘Cyber Monday’.

When is Black Friday 2021?

With Thanksgiving Day falling on 25 November 2021 in the United States, Black Friday will fall on 26 November this year.

But online retail giants such as Amazon are already releasing details of their deals and discounts available to bargain-hunters in the run-up to Christmas 2021.

Cyber Monday will likewise be held on Monday 29 November, with even more fresh sales set to feature in stores and online across the UK on this date.

What Black Friday 2021 deals are on?

With a whole host of retailers expected to slash prices for what could well be the busiest Black Friday to date in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and worse off households across the UK, here’s a guide to some of the Black Friday deals announced so far – and where you’ll find top goods at bargain prices this November.

Amazon

As always, online retailer Amazon is foremost among the digital giants offering extensive discounts, deals and sales on a range of items for Black Friday 2021.

Amazon is likely to impose sizeable discounts on its home devices such as its Alexa smart speaker and Echo Dot speaker, with its third-gen Echo Dot having its price slashed by more than 50% in 2020 as it was lowered from £39.99 to just under £19.

The retailer will likely lower the price of a number of big name items, with 2020 having seen Apple’s wireless AirPod earphones sold at a price of £124 – a £35 discount on their average retail price of £159.

As soon as we know what’s on for the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale, we’ll let you know here.

Argos

While many UK shoppers have been looking to the catalogue retailer for restocks of the PlayStation 5 console, Argos will be following in the footsteps of other large British retailers with Black Friday weekend deals.

Past years have seen the retailer provide up to £50 off certain iPhone models, £65 off selected MacBooks and up to £40 off selected iPads, leaving many excited for Argos’ Black Friday 2021 offerings.

Gaming, tech, toys, fridges and TVs are all set to feature in Argos’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with deals set to be announced closer to the time.

Currys PC World

Electronic goods retailer Currys saw almost 400,000 customers ready and waiting to snap up products on its website at 9am for Black Friday 2020, with many more expected to seize on TV, computer and tech discounted goods for this year’s deals day.

Its 2019 Black Friday sale saw luxury fridges available from £299, up to £150 shed from the price tags of games consoles and up to £200 off select OLED and QLED TVs.

Discounted goods will be available both online and in-store at Currys for 2021, with online shoppers able to register their interest for Currys Black Friday access on the retailer’s website.

John Lewis & Partners

The department store has historically slashed the prices of many different products for the Black Friday weekend, with everything from bedding, to electronics, to white goods seeing large discounts on retail prices.

John Lewis has dedicated a unique page on its website for Black Friday 2021, with advice on how to make the most of the event, delivery prices and information for shoppers on what to expect.

While it hasn’t yet announced this year’s deals, recent years have seen prices of popular coffee machines, kitchen goods from Le Creuset and more cut considerably alongside vacuum cleaners and other household items.

Go to the John Lewis website to find out more.

Philips

With everything from smart lighting to electric toothbrushes, electronics producer Philips is expected to be one of the retailers offering discounts to savvy shoppers looking for cheaper deals on gifts, presents and household items this year.

The retailer has also created a dedicated Philips Black Friday webpage where anyone keen to shop discounted products can sign up for early access, exclusive offers and more information to plan ahead for Black Friday 2021.

Philips’ wireless Hue line of colour changing bulbs and lights to suit every room and mood typically feature among discounts, alongside products like its Wake Up Light, championed for making early rises in winter slightly less daunting.

Check back for updates on what’s on for Black Friday 2021 – and what could come later with Cyber Monday 2021 deals.

