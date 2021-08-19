Buchanan Galleries shopping centre have created 750 limited-edition figures for the charity sale on Saturday September 4.

All the proceeds will go towards the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

The five "Wee Big Yins" collection represents the different career stages of Billy Connolly from the Musician Yin, the Funny Yin, the Biker Yin, the Actor Yin to the Artist Yin.

Scottish icon Billy Connolly (Photo: David Moir).

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager, Buchanan Galleries, said: “We wanted to celebrate one of the most famous and much-loved celebrities in Scotland, whilst raising funds for a very worthwhile cause so we’re thrilled to be able to bring Billy to life in miniature form.

“The figurines have been created from genuine LEGO® bricks, an iconic toy for many people, and we’re sure they will become a real collector’s item.

"We have been supporting Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for a number of years now and our shoppers have shown incredible generosity to our charity appeal which has been helping children and their families overcome life-changing treatments for 20 years.

“The work that they do in the city is invaluable and makes such a difference to children from across Scotland, and we’re proud to offer them our continued support.”

Customers can purchase either the full set of five Wee Big Yins for a minimum donation of £50, or the individual ‘Funny Yin’ minifigure for a minimum donation of £10.

Kirsten Watson, Chief Executive at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charitysaid: “Every day, 500 children from across Scotland require life-changing treatment at our children's hospital in Glasgow.

"We are incredibly grateful to Buchanan Galleries’ shoppers and staff for their unwavering support, which allows us to stand by these patients, their families and the NHS heroes taking care of them with our charity-funded projects and support services.

“It is fantastic to see the ‘Wee Big Yins’ fundraiser being brought to life by the team at Buchanan Galleries and we would like to thank the generous people of Glasgow for continuing to stand by our hospital family this Summer.”

The figures will be sold in the North Atrium of the shopping centre from 10am to 5pm or until sold out.

