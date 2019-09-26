A financial expert from Fife wants to help a generation of young Scots learn how to better manage their money.

Max Horne, who has recently sold a very successful financial planning practice in Dunfermline, is sharing the knowledge he has accrued during his 40-year career in The Money Instruction Book.

The Money Instruction Book

The first-time author is on what he sees as a very important mission to help young adults become better prepared in handling money for their future.

“This book is an important learning tool – no financial education of any type is presently taught in UK schools,” he says.

“It should definitely be on the curriculum, or else we risk raising a generation of young people who are going to continue to struggle to gain financial independence.

“Nowadays, if they don’t reach a good credit rating as they get older, they won’t be able to borrow money or own their own homes: it’s as simple as that.”

Recent statistics show that 16 to 25 year olds in the UK are the most in debt they have ever been, particularly for phone debt – and with the average age of first-time homeowners rising to 30, it’s clear that young people today need a bit of decent money instruction.

Max, one of the country’s top financial advisors, has used his extensive experience to create an easy-to-digest guide to money management for 16 to 18 year olds when they leave home; whether they are off to attend university or going out into the working world to take on their first proper jobs, he wants to make sure they are prepared and are not tempted by pay-day loans or other quick-fix solutions.

The first of its kind, the book takes only two hours to read, and includes sections on:

With the help of money managements tips, real examples, complete explanations and simple practical exercises, it outlines to youngsters how to create a simple and easy financial plan to become financially independent.

“Good habits start young and I want to eliminate youngsters not knowing how to make the most of their first pay packet, help them develop a savings habit, and certainly deter them from taking out pay-day loans or credit cards with high interest rates,” adds Max, who is currently engaging with schools and colleges to offer some free advice sessions.

“This book, and getting the message out, is a legacy for me. I’m finding that both parents and grandparents are often keen to buy this book as a gift, perhaps before a stint at university or college starts, but I want to make sure that those not lucky enough to be given a copy are aware of the message.”

For more details, check out Max’s website at www.themoneyinstructionbook.co.uk.

Buy The Money Instruction Book from Amazon now.