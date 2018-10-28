Scottish eatery named as one of Wall Street Journal’s 5 restaurants in the world ‘worth travelling for’

Have your say

A Scottish restaurant has been named as one of only five in the world “worth travelling for” by a prestigious American newspaper.

The Three Chimneys, on the isle of Skye, was one of the restaurants chosen in the Wall Street Journal list.

Three Chimneys on the Isle of Skye was named in the list. Pictures: Pixabay/contributed

The list also featured restaurants in Maine, Australia, the Faeroe Islands and Sweden.

WSJ writer, Margot Dougherty, said of the Skye restaurant: “When nothing but Isle of Muck red-legged partridge will do, Three Chimneys is your go-to.

“Other examples of chef Scott Davies’ take on farm-to-table cuisine: local Rose beef with Isle of Barra snail ravioli and honey-yogurt parfait with a dusting of Douglas fir and almonds.”

The Three Chimneys team said they were “honoured” for the mention, tweeting: “This is a fantastic accolade for Team Three Chimneys & Skye.”