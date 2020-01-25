Scotmid smash Guinness World Record for the biggest burns night supper

More than 900 people tucked into haggis, neeps and tatties to mark supermarket chain Scotmid's 160th anniversary.

The event, which took place at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Friday evening, has made it into the Guinness World Records for the largest Burns supper.

The vast turn out to this years traditional Scottish celebrations smashed the previous record of 645 attendees at a dinner in Glasgow in 2015.

Scotmid CEO John Brodie said: “It was absolutely fantastic that as part of our 160th anniversary celebrations we also managed to make history by breaking the Guinness World Records title for the largest ever Burns’ Supper.



“Our Burns’ Supper was truly unforgettable; it was great to see so many friends and colleagues joining together to be part of such a memorable achievement – the largest Burns Supper of all-time.



Scotmid President Harry Cairney, who wore the specially commissioned Scotmid tartan said: “Thanks to everybody who contributed to this record-breaking feat – it was a real team effort and that has been a recurring theme throughout our 160 years serving Scottish communities and improving people’s everyday lives.”

Scotmid Burns night in Edinburgh smashes Guinness World Record picture: Ian Georgeson

The record-breaking event was hosted by comedian and presenter, Fred McAulay. Hugh Farrell, Chairman of the famed Friends of Robert Burns Birthplace Museum addressed the haggis and delivered the Immortal Memory while the Toast to the Lassies was given by TV’s Mark Cox – Tam from Still Game – while the Response from the Lassies came from Jane McCarry, AKA Still Game’s Isa. Tam O’Shanter was enthusiastically delivered by Fergus Muirhead.

