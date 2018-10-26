Scotland's weather: Drivers warned as ice and snow strikes this weekend

Drivers have been urged to take care on the roads this weekend as Scotland is set to be hit with ice and snow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning covering the northern half of the country between 8pm tonight and 11am tomorrow.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said that temperatures will fall to about 1C or lower overnight in inland areas, but that the wind chill factor will make it seem about "three or four degrees colder."

She added: "We are also looking at falling snow affecting routes on higher ground, coming down to as low as 200 metres (650ft), so driving could be difficult and motorists will need to plan ahead.

"With some rain, sleet, hail and snow expected as temperatures drop, there is a risk of ice overnight and first thing tomorrow morning. Anywhere in Scotland is at risk, even outside of the northern warning area. But roads in rural areas will be at more risk of ice, often because they are not always gritted and also because of snowfall.

The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice this weekend in the north of Scotland

"If you're heading out tomorrow morning, even if walking on the pavements or cycling, be aware of anywhere that is untreated as it will be slippy."

The Met Office website says that ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, will make accidents and injuries "more likely."

Areas affected by the weather warning include most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire, as well as parts of Perth and Kinross and Angus.

Traffic Scotland this afternoon also issued the Met Office warning on social media and advised drivers to "be prepared."

Ms Maxey said that temperatures will dip tomorrow but rise again slightly on Sunday.

She said another weather system is coming in from Europe which could bring more rain and colder temperatures next week, but it's unclear how close it will come to the UK.

As it stands, Halloween (Wednesday) should stay mainly dry and not too cold - but it will depend on how close this new weather system comes to Scotland.