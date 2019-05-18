Scotland’s most loved free attractions revealed in new poll

With almost half (46 per cent) of parents admitting that they rely on free attractions to keep their children entertained, a new poll commissioned by Premier Inn has revealed Scotland’s ten favourite (in reverse order).
View more
They say the best things in life are free, so to celebrate the free day off this Bank Holiday (Monday, May 27) a new poll is highlighting the attractions people in Scotland can enjoy over of the long weekend – without spending a penny.
With almost half (46 per cent) of parents admitting that they rely on free attractions to keep their children entertained, a new poll commissioned by Premier Inn has revealed Scotland’s ten favourite (in reverse order).