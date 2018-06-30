Scotland’s biggest music festival sizzles in sun

Scotland’s big summer music event has kicked off in Glasgow, with around 40,000 revellers enjoying their favourite acts in sizzling temperatures.

Around 140,000 fans are expected in Glasgow over the first weekend of TRNSMT, now in its second year after taking over from T in the Park as Scotland’s big summer music extravaganza.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said he was happy to be headlining and “getting another chance to play in front of the beautiful, always up for it, Scottish crowds!”

As final preparations got under way at Glasgow Green, revellers were advised to stock up on sunscreen and drink plenty of water ahead of what was another day of soaring temperatures.

Friday also saw Jessie J perform, along with Kodaline and The Script, while today’s line-up sees Wolf Alice and Courteeners take to the stage with the headline performance by Liam Gallagher.

Miles Kane, Interpol and the Arctic Monkeys are on the bill for the festival tomorrow, with a host of other acts. The following weekend will see performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Texas, Jessie Ware and The Killers.

Miles Kane said: “It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage – I can’t wait to perform a high energy set with a couple of new bangers thrown in. Bring it on!”

Geoff Ellis of organisers DF Concerts said: “With this amazing weather we have right now, it’s important that fans keep hydrated and put plenty of sun cream on throughout the festival so they can enjoy TRNSMT this weekend.”

Police Scotland warned against drug taking after recent recoveries of a Class A substance “which looks like a paper stamp but contains an extremely harmful drug”.