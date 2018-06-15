Salvador Dali painting returns to Glasgow museum after tour

A painting by Salvador Dali has returned to its home in a Glasgow museum after its first tour in seven years.

Christ Of St John Of The Cross is back on display on the first floor of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

The painting had been on loan to the Royal Academy of Arts in London for their exhibition Dali/Duchamp in autumn 2017, before it travelled to The Dali Museum in St Petersburg, Florida, as part of the exhibition tour.

Before its recent travels, the painting had not been on loan since 2010, when it was exhibited at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, US.

Councillor David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life which runs the museum in Glasgow, said: “After a hugely successful visit to the Royal Academy and the Dali Museum it’s wonderful to welcome Christ of St John of the Cross back to Kelvingrove, in time for the upcoming holiday period.

“The must-see painting is one of the best-loved works in Glasgow Museums’ entire collection, for both tourists and Glaswegians alike.

“It’s certain to captivate the thousands of people who will visit the museum during the summer months.”

Painted in 1951, the artwork was purchased by the City of Glasgow in 1952.