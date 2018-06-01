Saltire Society appoints uni principal as first woman president

A society that celebrates Scottish culture has appointed the first woman president in its 82-year history.

The Saltire Society yesterday confirmed Professor Sally Mapstone, the principal of the University of St Andrews, as its new leader.

She will succeed journalist Magnus Linklater to be the 18th president of the 82-year-old charity.

The Saltire Society champions Scottish culture and works with emerging creatives from a variety of backgrounds. It also celebrates Scottish talent through award programmes and supports emerging talents. Professor Mapstone said: “It is such an honour to assume this role. The Saltire Society advocates for the excellence of Scottish culture and its place at the heart of Scottish society.

“Scottish culture has a proud and diverse history and a dynamic currency today. Books, buildings and the arts surround us daily, and Scottish writers, artists, designers and musicians constantly enhance our lives. I look forward to promoting the Scottish cultural mix through the Saltire Society’s activities.”

Founded in 1936, the society is a non-political independent charity with branches throughout Scotland. Sarah Mason, programme director of the Saltire Society, said: “Sally’s voice will ensure the society continues to develop and work for Scotland today.”