Ruth Davidson triumphs in charity edition of Great British Bake Off

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has been crowned the winner of a special charity edition of baking show The Great British Bake Off, beating three other celebrities in the process.

The Edinburgh Central MSP was crowned the star baker of the week by regular series judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The Channel 4 Show, which ordinarily seeks to crown the best amateur baker in the country, is showing four celebrity special editions as part of their ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ programme, which raises awareness and funds to help tackle the disease.

Ms Davidson, who said she was inspired to take part in the show by the death of her partner’s mother, was reckoned the best baker after three challenges.

She bested singer Ella Eyre, comedian Tim Minchin, and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing to win a special apron, after impressing with in all three rounds.

Her chocolate orange loaf had Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood declaring her an early favourite, before she was named the best at the technical challenge, which saw the celebrities making tiramisu biscuits.

The final ‘showstopper’ challenge saw the Tory leader in Scotland pull out all the stops to produce a meringue tower in the colours of the Irish flag in honour of her partner Jen, who is from Wexford.

Ms Davidson joins dancer Perry Kiely and comedian Harry Hill as inaugural star bakers on the special celebrity episodes.

Ruth Davidson’s win – What we learned

We didn’t learn much about Ruth Davidson’s personality that we didn’t already know from her numerous media appearances, but her baking skills were something of a shock.

With constant campaigning and long hours, we may have become accustomed to assuming that politicians make pretty lousy cooks.

Not so the Scottish Conservative leader, who was a clear standout, despite the best efforts of pop star Ella Eyre, who finished second.

It was also clear just how important the fundraising aspect was for the Lothians MSP, as she used almost all of her ‘talking head’ pieces to camera to discuss not her baking or the challenges, but the importance of the audience getting involved in fundraising.

Even after the show ended, the Tory leader was not basking in her glory or resting on her laurels, continuing to tweet messages of support to the ‘Stand up to Cancer’ cause.

We also learned that everything that the Conservative politician does is bound to be controversial, with many comments on Twitter relating to her party’s policies and how they could affect cancer sufferers.

One tweeted to Cancer Research UK – “Having a Tory on who has cut benefits for the disabled and terminally ill is nothing short of a disgrace! I know who I won't be giving my charity money to!”

Those uncharitable comments aside, it is clear that Ms Davidson won’t have done her profile, or her standing with the public (in Scotland and beyond) any harm with her appearance.

Whether she turns to light entertainment if she doesn’t become First Minister remains to be seen, but it clear that the Scottish Tory leader has the personality to use her media profile for a good cause.