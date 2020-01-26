Review: VW Touareg

We were somewhere in flat arable land in Leicestershire trying to get back to the place we’d dropped Ella off earlier in the day. She was having one of those supercar driving experiences on' a disused airfield.

Most of the clients were laddish chaps with a swagger in their jeans, sharp haircuts, ready to go in a Lambo or Aston or Ferrari or Porsche or GTR. The car park showed their interest in sporty vehicles. We’d arrived in a stately Volkswagen SUV, the bristling latest version of the Touareg.

Being awfully clever, I’d marked their location on the Touareg’s navigation map then taken the shiny 4x4 down a track for some head and shoulder snaps for this report. It is a handsome car. The face is an expanse of grille – hard to miss. The rear end is plainer and demure, as if they had different designers.

The interior is solid, roomy and clubby. You notice the extremely large navigation and information screen, merging with a screen showing speed, engine revs and so on.

So, inspection done, we went for lunch in Melton Mowbray. The plan was to return see Ella’s last few drives, but the navigation took us into a lorry park and goods yard. The airfield was half a mile away, across the fields. By the time we circumvented the navigator’s mistake she’d had her last fling in an Ariel Atom.

The long drive home was sedate and easy. The engine is a powerful V6 turbo diesel with stacks of torque, managed through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and permanent all-wheel-drive traction. The cabin width, a generous 61 inches, gave more than adequate shoulder room for the two large rear passengers. Any Touareg is well-equipped, though setting the speed limiter defeated me.

What it definitely did not have was a speed camera warning in the mapping. Smart motorways are now using changeable speed limits and real working gantry cameras. A camera spotter in your vehicle helps you stay legal and potentially safer.

Volkswagen has said that owners wanting a camera warner would have to use mapping from their phone. We thought that a flagship SUV, costing more than £66,000 as tested, could be expected to have an integral warning. Our other niggle was poor voice recognition – a device intended to make using the navigation, radio and ventilation a safer, hands-free operation actually caused frustration.

There is powered opening and closing of the tailgate and under the load floor is a space-saver spare wheel, much fatter than the temporary wheel you get with a normal car. It needs inflating with a plug-in pump. The rear seats can be released for folding flat using triggers in the side panels. Some ultra-plush SUVs offer electric assistance for this.

The model tested did have electric operation to deploy the tow hitch, with another switch to stow it out of sight when not in use. This should keep your hands clean, your nail varnish intact, and the rear bumper looking trim.

Sports Utility Vehicles are significant polluters but they are popular, and unless they are banned or restricted by harsher taxes, we shall keep buying them. It is a familiar debate. Few owners need an all-terrain SUV but they want the bulk, the higher ride, the relative grandeur.

The Touareg is one of the largest. The newest is lighter, wider and longer but a few inches lower, which dimensions combine with the new styling to give a more dynamic, less rotund image. For such a large and powerful car, the economy and emissions are… well, they could be worse. The company quotes 34mpg “combined” and 173g of CO2.

In our careful hands it averaged 37mpg on the motorway, 37mpg on my simulated 47-mile commuting mixed route and no less than 44mpg on a 30-mile return trip between villages. Given the all-terrain ability of the Touareg these are affordable figures.

The test car had air suspension which can be lowered 25mm for easier entry or improved aerodynamics at high speeds, plus two extended ride heights for rough terrain. The highest setting gives a wading depth of 580mm (23 inches), which is 80mm higher than the standard chassis. It keeps the car level, has electronic shock control and advanced off-road ability, This is a £2,370 extra. It incorporates rear wheel steering, which makes it more manoeuvrable at low speeds and more stable at high speed turns.

 Verdict: Big, bold, capable, comfortable, refined and cheaper than its posher VW Group kin.