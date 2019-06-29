Review: Kia e-Niro

Full-electric cars are gathering sales. From South Korea comes the Kia e-Niro family hatchback. It has a quoted combined 282-mile range on a single charge which would be enough for the week for many drivers. The official city driving range is a cheery 382 miles. A dedicated home charger can fill an empty battery in nine hours but in practice users top the battery up in stages when time allows. Commercial chargers can give an 80 per cent fill in around an hour.

Real-life tests show that the quoted range is accurate, allowing for specific terrain, loads and driver behaviour. Prices for the full-cream First Edition start at £32,995 after the government’s £3,500 grant. The power comes from a 201bhp electric motor which gives excellent response and quick overtaking. The 0-62mph time is a rapid 7.5 seconds which is hot-hatch territory for a car which looks rather demure behind its bluff grill.

This car has been getting “rave reviews” since it went on sale in April. The only rival on mileage and cost is Hyundai’s electric Kona. These Korean sister companies share the same zero emission hybrid system but have different bodies. Pricing is similar. The snag with both of them is that they are sold out this year, as the battery factories fail to satisfy demand.

Kia sent us out on a flattish route in Cheshire to assess the e-Niro.

It is a simple car to use. Push a button to switch it on, press D to drive off, R to reverse, N for no movement and P for park. There is energy-saving individual ventilation for a solo driver, but comfort temptation lurks in seat heaters and a heated steering wheel – both will deplete the battery. Other practicalities include a conventional load area with folding rear seats, roof rails, adaptive cruise control and a rear view camera. Add the seven-year warranty and it makes a convincing buy for the future-facing household. To get on the waiting list: www.kia.com/uk

Alternatively, the e-Niro is the ultra-green version of the Niro, which is already available as a self-charging petrol-electric hybrid from £23,840 to £28,500 and a plug-in model at £31,000. Trade body JATO says sales of electric and part-electric cars in Europe held a 7.1 per cent market share in May.

In other developments, South Korea has agreed in principle to a Free Trade Agreement with the UK government post-Brexit. Chinese and UK motor industry associations this week agreed to cooperate on trade and new technology.

Frederic Manby