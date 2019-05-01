Retro video games day coming to Kirkcaldy

Fife’s biggest ever retro gaming event is coming to Kirkcaldy next weekend.

Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy has teamed up with Battle Lounge Fife, Showcase VR and Press Start Gaming Scotland to bring a whole day of gaming for both adults and children on Saturday, May 11.

There will be a gaming area with multiple consoles including PS1, N64 and Dreamcast with games such as Mario Kart 64, Crash Bandicoot and many more.

There will be tournaments, VR taster experiences and an array of games offering the best tech in the field.

The event runs from 10am-9pm with a session for kids from 10am-3.30pm and adults from 4.30-9pm.

Each session will feature a range of tournaments and activities suitable for the age group.

There will also be stalls with lots of gaming goodies.

Tickets are £5 with a £1 booking fee and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Numbers will be restricted for safety reasons and tickets are available to buy in advance on Skiddle.

