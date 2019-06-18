Retro video game fun at North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre

North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre is hosting an exciting and interactive exhibition exploring video game evolution, technology and culture until August 24.

Pong to Playstation; The Infinite Lives of Video Games, is a retro video game exhibition which features over 500 objects; from artwork and games, to controllers and consoles meaning there is lots to see and do for the whole family.

As part of the exhibition, a number of video game and virtual reality activities will be taking place next month.

Check out the VR Experience for Kids (6-12 years) on Friday, July 12, at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm, for the chance to experience virtual reality with a new PS4 Virtual Reality headset.

Delve into other worlds to become a pilot, an adventurer or experience the thrill of exploring the bottom of the sea or the surface of Mars!

If being creative is more for you then check out the Video Game Design Workshop (6-12 years) on Friday, July 19, at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm, to discover how to be a video game designer.

Learn the basics of design from making storyboards, creating characters, writing stories and drawing backdrops for your game.

Entry to Pong to Playstation is free and the heritage centre, located in High Road, Motherwell, is open Monday–Saturday from 9.30am–4.30pm.

For more information about the exhibition or to book a place at the activities call 01698 274590.