Retro Nostalgia 1980: Top award comes to port Girls’ Brigade

The highest achievement in the Girls’ Brigade came Grangemouth’s way recently when Alison Dick (19) of Stevenson Street was presented with the coveted Queen’s Award.

Alison, a lieutenant in Kerse Church Company, travelled with proud parents and friends to Napier College, Edinburgh, where along with other recipients she received her award from the Countess of Mar and Kedllie.

Qualification for the award meant hard work over two years covering many aspects of the Brigade and an emphasis on community involvement. Last year, Alison gained the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

Mrs Mary Munro, captain of the Kerse Church Company, said: ‘‘It is the first time the award has comed to Grangemouth and Kerse.’’