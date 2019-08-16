Retro baby names making a comeback in Scotland in 2019

These 15 boys’ names and three girls’ names shot up in popularity between 1974 and 2018. Here's a full list with their rankings for each year.

James went from number 5 in 1974 to number 2 in 2018. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

Daniel went from number 51 in 1974 to number 22 in 2018. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

Thomas went from number 24 in 1974 to number 14 in 2018. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

Zoe went from number 85 in 1974 to number 55 in 2018. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more