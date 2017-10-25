Regal manor once owned by Robert the Bruce on the market

A luxurious manor owned by Scotland’s famous warrior king has been put on the market.

Dating back to the 13th century, Wedderlie House in the Scottish Borders, has a rich and regal history.

Outside view of Wedderlie House. Picture: Knight Frank

The stately home was once in the hands of legendary Scottish monarch, Robert the Bruce, who lead the Scots to victory against the English during the First War of Independence until his death in 1329.

The Bruce gifted the property to his ally Sir Richard Edgar in 1327.

The two were said to be close friends, with Sir Richard reportedly present when Robert slayed the Lord of Badenoch (also known as the Red Comyn) in Dumfries in 1306.

READ MORE: The most expensive homes for sale in Edinburgh just now

Picture: Google Maps

Once the Edgars took possession, the property remained in the family for over 400 years. During this time it was converted from its original keep design into a larger mansion house. Sir James Edgar added a fortified tower to the property in 1684, and this feature is still a prominent part of the current design.

Following near ruin in the 19th century, a recent renovation has transformed the property into a comfortable mansion.

Linda Robson of estate agents, Knight Frank said: “this part of Scotland is one of the few places where being king or queen of the castle is affordable; added to which this house has so much going for it”.

READ MORE: Popular north-east fizzy drink Moray Cup discontinued

An interior shot of Wedderlie House. Picture: Knight Frank

Wedderlie now features nine bedrooms and four reception rooms. In addition, it boasts secondary accommodation north of the main house in the form of a four bedroom cottage. There is also a converted barn, three stables and some outbuildings. The kitchen comes complete with an aga, inglenook fireplace and breakfast bar.

Situated about a mile north-east of the small village of Westruther, the property could make an idyllic family home for those seeking the country life. It is only seven miles by road to the Royal Burgh of Lauder, where most amenities can be found, and the main tower of the house boasts scenic views to both the north and south.

The estate itself includes 53 acres of land, 23 of which are woodland. The grounds include two paddocks and two walled gardens, one of which is used for growing vegetables.

Outwith the grounds, the wider Scottish Borders provide countless outdoor opportunities like walking, cycling and hunting. Salmon and sea trout fishing are very popular along the River Tweed, and there are a number of first class golf courses nearby, such as the Roxburghe Championship course near Kelso.

An interior shot of Wedderlie House. Picture: Knight Frank

Wedderlie House is on the market through Knight Frank for offers over £1,195,000.

A paddock on the grounds of Wedderlie House. Picture: Knight Frank