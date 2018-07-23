Rebel Roots: New study of Edinburgh subcultures through time

The youth subcultures that thrived in Edinburgh from the 1960s onwards will be brought into fresh focus in a new study of the tribes that took root in the city.

The Rebel Roots project is being led by the National Library of Scotland and youth work charity Fast Forward to examine how young people defined themselves through music, fashion and attitude in the north and east of the capital over time.

The project will work with young people aged between 14 and 25 to explore the heritage of subcultures such as punks, mods, skinheads and ravers and document first hand accounts of those caught up in the cultural trends.

A Youth Heritage Officer is currently being sought to lead the research.