Rare Viking pin found on island as settlement uncovered for first time

A rare Viking-era bone pin, which was likely used to fasten a cloak, has been found on the Isle of Tiree.

The find was made on a hillock overlooking the sea at what appears to be a domestic settlement that was occupied more than 1,000 years ago.

The discovery has shed new light on the island’s Norse settlers with the site now considered to be the most important one of its kind on the island.

A Viking-era loom weight and boat rivet were also found along with a piece of discarded boar tusk and remains of burnt alder, birch, hazel and heather.

Radiocarbon dating has placed the items to between 790 and 990AD, a period when Vikings are known to have settled Tiree.

Dr John Holliday, a retired GP and archaeology enthusiast who has lived on the island for 30 years, made the discovery.

Dr Holliday said: “There is a new understanding that the islands in the south Hebrides were some of the first of the first Viking acquisitions - they were not an afterthought.

“To find a Norse site on Tiree is very exciting to me and it is a great responsibility.

“There aren’t very many of these sites in the Hebrides. It is in a very sensitive part of the island close to the beach and we now have a number of senior archaeologists working to take this forward.”

It is hoped that further archaeological work will be carried out at the site in time.

Some experts believe that the pattern on the bone pin may not be of pure Norse design but perhaps a hybrid made by islanders living amongst the Norse settlement.

It is believed that Vikings arrived on Tiree, an island revered for its fertile ground, between 810 and 830 AD and remained there for around 400 years.

It was also a heavily Christianised island which was once home to three monasteries.

Dr Holliday said: “It is fair to say that Tiree was a Norse speaking country for 400 years.

“Tiree was a such a fertile island that it was known as the Land of Barley.

“You find Norwegian farm names in every nook and cranny. They went everywhere, which is not surprising as it was so fertile.

He added: “Tiree has had very little archaeology time spent on it compared to other places but I think that is starting to pick up now. This is definitely the most important site so far.”