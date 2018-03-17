Private firm poised to control Princes St Gardens

Control of half of West Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh could be handed by the city council to a new “arms-length” company when a multi-million pound concert arena is complete.

Management of the park will be transferred under a proposed deal with a developer offering to help bankroll a replacement for the Ross Bandstand.

A report for councillors reveals that “clarity” on the governance and operation of the arena is seen as a “prerequisite” to start fundraising and detailed design work on the £25 million project.

The new operator of the gardens would be charged with deciding how many events are held under plans to create a “self-financing” model to run the gardens.

It will be responsible for the “day to day” management of the gardens, as well as maintaining the proposed facilities. The new company will have a similar model to Edinburgh Leisure, which runs sports centres, Transport for Edinburgh, which is responsible for bus and tram networks, and Capital Theatres, which runs the King’s and Festival theatres.

It is understood the aim is to ensure the facilities are profitable and free of council red tape.

The plan has been published by the council three months after it emerged that the businessman behind the arena had ordered it be put on hold because he was unhappy at the authority continuing to run the park.

Norman Springford, the founder of Apex Hotels, said it was essential a “public-private partnership” took charge of the gardens.

The impasse had emerged just four months after an arena design was chosen by the Ross Development Trust, which was set up by Springford.

The company will keep any income from the use of the gardens and a new Ross Pavilion, which will replace the existing 1930s structure. West Princes Street Gardens would remain under the ownership of the council and councillors would have the final say on a “management plan” the new company would be told to adhere to.

Donald Wilson, city council culture convener, said: “The redevelopment of the Ross Bandstand will improve the experience in West Princes Street Gardens﻿. If approved, the setting up of an arm’s length external organisation would be an important next step.”