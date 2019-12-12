Popular West End whisky bar and larder opens new bar at Edinburgh Airport

A new offering for whisky enthusiasts has arrived at Edinburgh Airport.

Passengers at Edinburgh Airport will be able to sample some of Scotland's finest drams after the opening of a new whisky bar today.

The new Usquabae Whisky Bar and Larder at Edinburgh Airport.

Usquabae Whisky Bar and Larder is located in the departures area and boasts a hand-crafted oak bar and wide selection of whiskies from distilleries across Scotland.

Macallan, Highland Park and Glenmorangie are among some of the better known single malts on offer.

The bar will also offer a variety of premium beers, wines and spirits as well as light food dishes using ingredients from Scottish producers.

Some of the whiskies on offer at Usquabae Whisky Bar and Larder.

The original Usquabae is based in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End, becoming a popular whisky bar since it first opened in 2015. This is the first addition to the brand.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "Promoting Scotland and everything it has to offer is something we do every day, so having a bar which showcases one of our most famous products is a perfect fit.

"We’re excited to be working with Usquabae and we hope passengers from all over the world take the opportunity to sample excellent Scottish produce, some of our finest whiskies and raise a glass to Edinburgh and Scotland before they go.”

Simon Watson, area manager of Caledonian Heritable Ltd, the firm that owns Usquabae, said: "We are delighted to announce the arrival of Usquabae Whisky Bar & Larder to Edinburgh Airport.

"Having been based in Edinburgh’s West End for the past four years, Usquabae has been an ever-popular destination for whisky enthusiasts and foodies from all over the world. With a uniquely Scottish appeal and an unwavering commitment to showcasing local suppliers, we look forward to offering a true taste of Scotland for those departing from Edinburgh Airport.

"Expect great fayre, rare whisky and a celebration of the best of Scotland."