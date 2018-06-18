Police investigate damage to ancient Highland burial cairn

Have your say

Police are investigating deliberate damage to an ancient burial cairn in the Highlands which is more than 5,000 years old.

Stones have apparently been removed from a cist at Carn Glas, Achvraid, which is considered to be the longest burial cairn in Scotland.

The cairn, a scheduled monument protected by law, was created in the 4th millennium BC for Neolithic funerary rituals.

Turf has also been seemingly removed from the site and a temporary structure has now appeared next to the cairn.

Police have now been informed with Historic Environment Scotland and Highland Council also aware.

A statement from the North of Scotland Archaeological Society (NOSAS) said: “We were very sorry to learn today that one of the cists at Carn Glas long cairn, Achvraid, Essich, south of Inverness has been deliberately damaged.

“Apparently turf has been cut and stones have been removed to create a make shift structure.

“This is a scheduled monument. Let’s hope an example can be made of the perpetrators.”

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said enforcement action was underway.

A statement said: “We are aware a temporary structure has been erected at Carn Glas without Scheduled Monument Consent.

“We are currently undertaking actions in line with our Enforcement Policy to ensure the structure is removed.”

An enforcement notice will be issued against those responsible for the damage with the remedial steps to fix the damage and the timescale of the repairs to be set out.

Failure to comply with an enforcement notice can lead to prosecution, which can carry a fine.