Pokemon movie trailer features Scottish beauty spots - here's where it was filmed

The first trailer of live-action movie Pokemon Detective Pikachu was released yesterday, featuring Pikachu, Ryan Reynolds - and Scotland.

Filming for the enormously popular adaptation of the gaming franchise has taken place at the Devil's pulpit at Finnich Glen in Stirlingshire, the River Affric at Cannich and Glen Nevis.

And in the film's debut trailer tantalising glimpses of these beauty spots were teased to keen-eyed viewers.

Just over halfway through the trailer, four of the film's protagonists - human characters Tim Goodman, Lucy Stevens, a Psyduck and a Pikachu - can be seen driving a REVA G-Wiz through unmistakable Scottish countryside, though it remains unclear whether the snow-capped peaks featured are of Glen Nevis or Glen Affric.

Seconds later Caledonian pines, likely of Glen Affric, can be seen as all four characters appear blown away by an unseen object/Pokemon/enemy on the horizon and this setting appears to be the site of an explosion of sorts towards the trailers end suggesting that the Highlands of Scotland could be set to stage an epic Pokemon battle.

Earlier in the trailer a school of Bulbasaurs can be seen crossing a stream which could be Finnich Glen, while generation VI Pokemon Greninja can also be seen leaping through what appears to be Scottish forest.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

The big-budget Hollywood Blockbuster based on the immensely popular gaming franchise will star Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, with singer Rita Ora and veteran actor Bill Nighy also set to star.

The film's chief protagonist, Tim, played by Justice Smith who teams up with Pikachu to "uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokemon universe".

Scotland's role in the film remains unclear, and crew members have been sworn to secrecy.

Speaking to the Scotsman earlier this year one source close to production said: “Everyone working on this locally has been told to keep very quiet. Everything is being kept tightly under wraps, but it is the Pokemon movie that is being filmed here.

“When the movie is released it is sure to show Scotland’s natural charms in a great light to millions of people.”

Pokemon was first released as a video game in 1996 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon, leading to an animated TV series and film franchise. The Detective Pikachu character was introduced to the Pokemon universe through a 2016 video game. The live-action film version is due for release in May next year.