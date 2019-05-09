Plans for outdoor activity centre in Midlothian backed by councillors

LEISURE chiefs have backed ambitious plans to install the UK’s highest zipline and longest alpine rollercoaster as part of a bid to transform a winter sports facility into a year round visitor attraction.

Destination Hillend will also create shops, a hotel, food hall and glamping facilities after a £13.8 million cash injection was given the green light by councillors in Midlothian.

Over 200 local residents gave glowing feedback to the plans when they were put out for public consultation earlier this year.

Daredevil riders will be able to reach speeds of 50 miles per hour as they soar above Midlothian and hurtle down an 800m bobsled-like track, according to tentative proposals put forward in January.

Images of how the zipline might look show the 30-second ride at between two and 20 metres above ground level affording commanding views to the Forth.

Midlothian Council said the development had the potential to create more than 30 new full-time equivalent jobs with the local authority alongside a further 50 permanent third party jobs.

