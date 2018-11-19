Investment breakfast: tactics for the cautious and tactics for the bold

Have your say

As we approach the new financial year, join the debate at The Scotsman’s annual investment breakfast in Edinburgh.

How can investor’s best position themselves amid changing central bank policies and geopolitical risks?

What is the outlook for Far Eastern markets after the late 2018 sell-off?

Will Europe overcome the growth slowdown ?

Will there be a Brexit bounce - or a Brexit overhang?

Who might take up the baton from the FANGs and champion the next generation of super stocks in the undergrowth?

Key speakers will offer their practical advice: tactics for the cautious and tactics for the bold, including:

Bill Jamieson as chair

Caspar Rock, Cazenove Capital

Mark Whitehead, Portfolio Manager, Securities Trust of Scotland.

David Coombs, Rathbones