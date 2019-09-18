Passengers on the Northern Belle urged to wear tartan for special St Andrew’s Day trip across Scotland

Passengers on one of the world’s most luxurious trains are being urged to wear kilts, or something tartan, for a special St Andrew’s Day trip across Scotland.

Pipers and a céilidh band will play as the Northern Belle, Britain’s answer to the Orient Express, pulls out of Edinburgh and Glasgow stations on Saturday, November 30.

Managing director Jeanette Snape explained that they want the trip to be a "celebration of everything that is best about being Scottish", she said: “We will be serving a slap-up seven-course dinner with a Scottish flavour and there will be plenty of whisky flowing.”

The rail boss joked that they would not be serving “Deep-fried Mars Bars” for pudding.

The seven lavishly-equipped 1930s-style Pullman carriages will be hauled by a heritage locomotive during the four-and-a-half hour journey.

The Northern Belle is scheduled to leave Edinburgh Waverley at 6pm and Glasgow Central at 7.