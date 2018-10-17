Outlaw King: Young star ‘outlawed’ from Netflix movie premiere

An Edinburgh schoolgirl set to capture hearts in the latest Netflix epic Outlaw King will likely have to wait years just to watch her own star performance.

Royal High Primary pupil Josie O’Brien plays the daughter of Hollywood A-lister Chris Pine in the new film about Robert The Bruce.

But the ten-year-old can expect to sit out the actual screening itself after she walks the red carpet at the movie’s Scottish premiere at the Scottish capital’s Vue Omni tomorrow.

With an R rating – usually translated to a 15 in the UK requiring the presence of a parent or adult guardian – it is likely Josie, who was nine when she filmed the role, will have to wait a few years to watch the movie herself.

She plays Marjorie – the daughter of Pine’s eponymous hero – in the £85 million film. The movie tells the story of Robert the Bruce’s transformation from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England.

For Josie, a member of the city’s Strange Town youth theatre, landing the role was dream come true. It was through the youth theatre she won her “first ever audition” – to star in Outlaw King.

“I was kind of nervous because I didn’t know what would happen there, but they were all really nice and made it lots of fun to do,” she said.

“I had to jump on casting director Danny Jackson’s back. He was pretending to be a horse, which is what Lorne MacFadyen, who plays Marjorie’s Uncle Neil, does in the film. It was great fun.”

That excitement was nothing compared to her first day filming at Linlithgow Palace. Josie was also involved in the shoot at Craigmillar Castle.

“There was one scene filmed between two and four in the morning where there were men on fire and the soldiers were being shot at by arrows,” she said.

“I had to pretend to be asleep in a tent and then my stepmother woke me up and carried me away to escape from the English soldiers. That was very exciting.”

A highlight for the young actor was meeting Pine – her on-screen father – for the first time.

“Chris was really funny and he always seemed to be laughing,” she said.

“One day I pranked him. Me and my body double Katie made a fake cast and we told him and everyone else that I’d broken my arm. It got me out of tutoring that day.”

Asked how it felt to be working with the Hollywood star whose previous credits include Wonder Woman and the rebooted Star Trek film franchise, Josie said: “It didn’t feel like that, it was just like working with anyone else.

“He was really good fun as well.”

On tomorrow’s red carpet appearance, she added: “What I’m most excited about is seeing all the friends I made during filming again.”