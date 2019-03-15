Outlander season 5: Sam Heughan promises fans they won’t be disappointed

Outlander fans have a lot to be excited about ahead of the next season according to star of the show, Sam Heughan.

The lead man, who plays Jamie Fraser, took to Twitter to tell fans that they would not be disappointed by the upcoming fifth instalment.

Droughtlander

Heughan’s revelation comes after an emotional finale to the fourth season, which ended in January. Starz, the production company, had not announced that it would be renewing the series, and fans were left wondering if their questions would ever be answered.

Outlander enthusiasts were so worried during the break that the gap between the series earned the nickname ‘Droughtlander’.

‘You won’t be disappointed’

Heughan eased everybody’s worries, tweeting, “Have read several scripts for S5! You won’t be disappointed! Can’t wait to get started!”

Viewers responded with delight. One, tweeting as AThinkingWoman said, “YES! You made me happy just TALKING about season 5. I’m sure you’ve read all the articles about fans being disappointed about you and Caitriona not being in more scenes and the lack of romantic moments between you in S4. I HOPE that message got through loud and clear?”

Kamoragirl wrote: “I actually squealed & spilled my drink on myself reading this! I'm BEYOND excited! #Droughtlander”

Lots for fans to look forward to

Heughan says that that season five will be a difficult one for the Fraser family as they continue their life in North Carolina.

Jamie and Claire will also be dealing with changes in their relationship, having had their daughter at the end of series four.

They will also have to cope with the American Revolution and the fight against the regulators. Star Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) says that everything will revolve around family and loyalty.

More steamy sex scenes have been promised, with viewers often specifically requesting these when tweeting to producers. Apparently these had to be cut from the previous season as they did not fit with plot development.

Filming for season five has already begun, and it will air next year on Starz. The premiere has not yet been announced.