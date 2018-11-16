Outlander: Gaelic and Scots phrases used on the show - and what they mean

From 'Sassenach' to 'dinna fash', here's the meaning of the Gaelic and Scots words used in Outlander.
Gaelic
Sassenach
Often used by Jamie as a nickname for Claire Sassenach means foreigner, typically an English person.
Nighean
A term of endearment for a woman, that can mean daughter,young woman, or lass.
Leannan
Another term of endearment meaning sweetheart, or beautiful woman.
Cridh
Gaelic word for heart.
Gradh
Gaelic term for love.
Caraid
Close friend; Ma Charaid means my friend.
Scots
Bairn
Commonly used term for a baby or young child.
Besom
A grumpy person, typically female.
Dinna fash
A reassuring phrase meaning 'don't worry'.
Gomeral
An idiot, a fool, a simpleton
Greet
A Scots term meaning to cry.
Ken
To know.