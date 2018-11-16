Outlander: Gaelic and Scots phrases used on the show - and what they mean

Have your say

From 'Sassenach' to 'dinna fash', here's the meaning of the Gaelic and Scots words used in Outlander.

Gaelic

Sassenach

Often used by Jamie as a nickname for Claire Sassenach means foreigner, typically an English person.

Nighean

A term of endearment for a woman, that can mean daughter,young woman, or lass.

Leannan

Another term of endearment meaning sweetheart, or beautiful woman.

Cridh

Gaelic word for heart.

Gradh

Gaelic term for love.

Caraid

Close friend; Ma Charaid means my friend.

Scots

Bairn

Commonly used term for a baby or young child.

Besom

A grumpy person, typically female.

Dinna fash

A reassuring phrase meaning 'don't worry'.

Gomeral

An idiot, a fool, a simpleton

Greet

A Scots term meaning to cry.

Ken

To know.