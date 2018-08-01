Outlander fans get glimpse of Season 4 with new trailer

Outlander fans have been fed a teaser of what happens next in the time travelling fantasy with the release of the Season 4 trailer.

Fans of the hit show have been taken straight to 18th Century North America in the clip, where lead characters Jamie and Claire Fraser were last seen washed up on a beach.

They had been trying to reach Scotland after leaving Jamaica but a shipwreck left their voyage thwarted.

READ MORE: Outlander casts five new characters for new season

Now the pair are intent on making it in the New World, with scenes showing the Frasers meeting up with Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta, played by Maria Doyle Kennedy, who welcomes them to her plantation on “River Run.”

Another new character is also introduced to viewers with Irish smuggler and pirate Stephen Bonnet, played by Ed Speelers, also part of the next leg of the Outlander adventure.

READ MORE: Actor Sam Heughan praised for almost silent Outlander performance

Scenes for Season 4 have been shot in various locations around Scotland, including St Andrew’s in the Square in Glasgow, Cumbernauld Glen, Crieff and Gray Buchanan Park in Polmont.

Season 4 will include 13 episodes based on Diana Gabaldon’s book Drums of Autumn, the fourth of eight books in her Outlander series.

Fans, who have coined the phrase ‘droughtlander’ to refer to the gap between seasons, will have to wait until November until the new episodes are aired. They will be available in the UK on Amazon Prime.