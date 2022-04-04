Weather experts say it is not unusual to record some snowfall in early April and that you are more likely to see flurries at Easter than you are at Christmas.

However, the Met Office confirmed it is rare to issue warnings so late in the year for snowfall expected to be so heavy and potentially disruptive.

A yellow ‘be aware’ severe weather warning kicks in at 4pm todayfor the northern half of the country, including Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian and Highlands and Islands.

Road users could face hazardous journeys as heavy snowfalls hit parts of Scotland.

It states that persistent rain will increasingly turn to snow, starting on higher ground before coming down to lower levels.

Areas which lie between 100 and 200 metres above sea level can expect falls of 3-7cm (up to two and three quarter inches) but land above 300 metres could suffer 10cm (four inches).

The Met Office says snow levels could increase overnight into Wednesday morning, with as much as 15cm (six inches) falling over Caithness, Sutherland and Ross and Cromarty in the far north of Scotland.

During the warning period, extending to 11am on Wednesday, forecasters say motorists could become stranded in their cars, there is a ‘slight’ chance communities could become cut off and a ‘small chance’ of power cuts.

Richard Miles of the Met Office said: “It is not unheard of to see snow in the Highlands in early April.

“But it is not often that we feel the need to warn that snowfall will be disruptive so far into spring.

“It is true that snow is more likely at Easter than Christmas but high impacts from snow at this time of the year are pretty rare.

“There is some uncertainty in the forecast over just how far south the snow comes. But while the warning matrix suggests major impacts are quite unlikely, they will be significant if they occur.”Mr Miles said that in the worst-case scenario, rural communities could find themselves cut off as surrounding roads become impassable, due to snow being whipped up by strong winds.

It will also become unseasonably cold over the next few days, particularly in spots where the snow lies.

Temperatures remained in double figures yesterday (Mon) for most but they could halve in the north by today (Tues) with 4C or 5C (39-41F) in Aviemore and the Moray Firth.

The western islands could remain around 10C (50F) today but it will get down to between 7C and 9C (44-48F) in the central belt.

Values will be no higher than 5C or 6C (41-42F) on Wednesday but cooler than that where snow is lying.

Frosts are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday mornings for many parts, excluding areas of greatest population around Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Overnight temperatures tonight (Tues) and tomorrow (Weds) are expected to dip as low as Minus 4C (24F) with heavy frost expected.

Driving conditions early on Wednesday could be hazardous, particularly on untreated routes with motorists advised to take care.

