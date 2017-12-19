Video: All you need to know about Scotland’s ‘right to roam’

With some minor exceptions, ramblers can explore Scotland thoroughly thanks to the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003.

With such a vibrant wilderness to explore, Scotland’s ‘right to roam’ grants freedom to hikers, strollers, ramblers and cyclists to access as much of it as they can.

Use your right to roam responsibly and see a new side of Scotland. Pic: VisitScotland

The Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 brought with it changes to the way the public could get out and about off the beaten track.

Abiding by a few common sense rules, like being mindful of others and your natural surroundings, those behind the change hoped it would encourage more educational and recreational activities taking place in the great outdoors.

Local authorities all publish routes open to the public, better known as ‘core paths’, best suited for public walking, cycling, horseriding and general meandering in the great outdoors.

You can find out all you need to know about Scotland statutory access rights over at www.scotways.com, but we’ve tried to sum up the key points in the video above.

So long as you’re safe and prepared for your trip, Scotland rarely looks more stunning than in the winter months.