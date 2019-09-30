Two Scottish climbers among those trapped on Pakistani peak following 23,000ft fall

Three British climbers, of which two are Scottish, remain trapped on the 22,500ft mountain in Pakistan whilst two others were airlifted off following the fall.

A Pakistani mountaineering official said two British climbers had been airlifted to safety by an army helicopter and that efforts are underway to rescue their three climbing partners and the guide who remain stranded on the Koyo Zom peak in the country's north.

Amongst the climbers who are awaiting rescue on the 6,872m peak are Alastair James Swinton, originally from Fife, Uisdean Robertson Hawthorn from the North-Western Highlands.

Thomas Michael Livingstone from Wales and a local tour guide identified as Imran are also stuck on the peak whilst a helicopter is trying to reach them.

The two rescued climbers, identified as William Taylor Sim and John James Crook, were safely taken away on Sunday evening, but darkness and poor weather halted the attempt to get the others in the group off the mountain.

Mr Crook and Mr Sim were reported to be injured but are now in a stable condition and are resting in a nearby town.

According to the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the two climbers were rescued after the five-member British team had an accident involving a fall on a glacier at the Koyo Zom peak on Sunday, however he didn't elaborate on the nature of the accident.

Deadly Mountains

The Koyo Zom is the highest peak in the Hindu Raj mountain range and is located on the border between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district and Gilgit-Baltistan, standing at a height of 18,000 feet from the sea level.

Earlier this year, Scottish-based climber Tom Ballard and his Italian climbing partner, Daniele Nardi disappeared on the Himalayan peak Nanga Parbat in northern Pakistan, whilst hundreds of other local and foreign climbers have gone missing or have been rescued from the region's mountains because of avalanches and sudden changes in weather.

Fife-based Alastair James Swinton previously escaped death in 2013 whilst climbing Europe’s highest peak the Mont Blanc by “swimming” through the avalanche he was caught up in.