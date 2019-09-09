These are the Scotland Tree of the Year finalists for 2019

To celebrate the country’s many beautiful trees, members of the public are being asked once again to vote for their Tree of the Year for the annual Woodland Trust competition. The winning tree is awarded a £1,000 care package towards its upkeep and will be honoured at a ceremony in the Scottish Parliament with a trophy. The finalists for this year have now been selected, with nominees from Lanarkshire, Highlands, Aberdeenshire and the Borders. The public have until 12pm on Friday 27 September to vote for an overall winner. Here are the six finalists for 2019.
