These are the Scotland Tree of the Year finalists for 2019

To celebrate the country’s many beautiful trees, members of the public are being asked once again to vote for their Tree of the Year for the annual Woodland Trust competition. The winning tree is awarded a £1,000 care package towards its upkeep and will be honoured at a ceremony in the Scottish Parliament with a trophy. The finalists for this year have now been selected, with nominees from Lanarkshire, Highlands, Aberdeenshire and the Borders. The public have until 12pm on Friday 27 September to vote for an overall winner. Here are the six finalists for 2019.

1. The Cadzow Oak, Chatelherault Country Park (1/2) One of 300 ancient oaks growing on the former hunting grounds of the Duke of Hamilton, this tree is between 600 and 800 years old and predates the nearby medieval castle.

2. The Cadzow Oak, Chatelherault Country Park (2/2) The tree suffered damage from a fire set in its hollow a couple of years ago but still survives. It also provided inspiration to the Cadzow Artists, a school of landscape painters including Horatio McCulloch and Samuel Bough.

3. The Covenanters Oak, Dalzell Estate, Motherwell (1/2) This tree is more than 800 years old and formed part of a deer park planted by King David I.

4. The Covenanters Oak, Dalzell Estate, Motherwell (2/2) From 1638 to 1688, the Scottish Covenanters sought religious and civil freedom and under threat of death for their beliefs, Covenanters had to hold clandestine outdoor services, with hundreds attending worship beneath the tree.

